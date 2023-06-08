ASI caught taking Rs 1,500 bribe, booked

Our Correspondent

Raikot, June 7

The police have booked an ASI posted at the Sadhar police station under Sections 7(B) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe money from a resident of Halwara village.

A video of the accused accepting the bribe money had gone viral on social media on Saturday.

Perusal of an FIR registered at the Sadhar police station on Tuesday showed that ASI Gurmit Singh had been booked for accepting Rs 1,500 as bribe from Pritpal Singh of Halwara.

Pritpal had a dispute with the possessor of an auto rickshaw, which had been sold by the complainant over two years ago.

Pritpal told the police that he had sold his auto rickshaw to Amrit of Sadhar village. The latter had partially paid for the vehicle and promised to pay the balance amount of Rs 50,000 later.

However, he did not pay the balance payment for two years and stopped responding to the calls made by Pritpal.

The complainant saw someone driving his vehicle at the Sadhar market a few days ago, after which he intercepted the driver and made him take the vehicle to the Sadhar police station to establish the validity of the vehicle’s ownership.

It was during the arbitration between two parties that ASI Gurmit allegedly demanded Rs 1,500 as bribe for enabling the complainant to get his auto rickshaw back.

Unaware about a trap laid by Sukhwinder Singh Halwara, the ASI reached Halwara village to accept Rs 1,500 and got caught red handed.

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media, drawing the attention of higher officials who had initiated disciplinary action against him.

On Tuesday, the ASI was booked for accepting bribe from the complainant.