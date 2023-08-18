ASI deployed in jail held with drugs

Ludhiana, August 17
The Police Division Number 7 yesterday arrested an ASI of the 3rd IRB Battalion deployed in the Central Jail here and seized 70 intoxicating tablets, six gm of heroin and 25 gm of tobacco from his possession.
He was going to supply the drugs to inmates lodged in the jail, identified as Gurjit Singh and Davis Kapoor.
A case under the NDPS Act and Prisons Act was registered against the policeman and two inmates.
Assistant Superintendent of Jail Surajmal said now, further probe would be conducted to inquire that for how long the ASI was supplying drugs to the inmates.
