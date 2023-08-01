ASI gets 5-yr imprisonment in corruption case

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, July 31

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Dr Ajit Atri has convicted ASI Jagtar Singh, a resident of the Police Lines, Kapurthala, to undergo five-year jail on the charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000. He was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 20,000.

A case was registered against the accused on August 12, 2017 by the Vigilance Bureau Economic Offences Wing in Ludhiana on the statement of Gagan Kumar, a resident of Khanguda village, Phagwara.

The complainant had told the Vigilance Bureau that he had taken a loan of Rs 50,000 from a local finance company. Due to the poor financial condition, he could not pay some installments to the finance firm. As a result, the owner of the said company, along with his son, assaulted the complainant on August 6, 2017. Later, he lodged a complaint with the Phagwara police on August 11, 2017. The investigation was marked to ASI Jagtar Singh.

When the complainant met the ASI, he demanded a bribe in lieu of taking action on the matter. Gagan Kumar, on the advice of his friend, complained to the Vigilance Bureau about the demand for bribe. Later, the Vigilance Bureau arrested the ASI red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 on 12 August 2017.

During the trial, the accused pleaded innocence. Convinced with prosecution evidence, the court found him guilty.

