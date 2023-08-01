ASI gets 5-yr imprisonment in corruption case

Legal Correspondent
Ludhiana, July 31
The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Dr Ajit Atri has convicted ASI Jagtar Singh, a resident of the Police Lines, Kapurthala, to undergo five-year jail on the charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000. He was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 20,000.
A case was registered against the accused on August 12, 2017 by the Vigilance Bureau Economic Offences Wing in Ludhiana on the statement of Gagan Kumar, a resident of Khanguda village, Phagwara.
The complainant had told the Vigilance Bureau that he had taken a loan of Rs 50,000 from a local finance company. Due to the poor financial condition, he could not pay some installments to the finance firm. As a result, the owner of the said company, along with his son, assaulted the complainant on August 6, 2017. Later, he lodged a complaint with the Phagwara police on August 11, 2017. The investigation was marked to ASI Jagtar Singh.
When the complainant met the ASI, he demanded a bribe in lieu of taking action on the matter. Gagan Kumar, on the advice of his friend, complained to the Vigilance Bureau about the demand for bribe. Later, the Vigilance Bureau arrested the ASI red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 on 12 August 2017.
During the trial, the accused pleaded innocence. Convinced with prosecution evidence, the court found him guilty.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre
A religious building torched in Sector 57 at Gurugram
‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe
Two victims in video move top court for independent probe
Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states
Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...
Bhagwant Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for freedom fighters Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha
Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha deserve the...