ASI gets five-year jail in corruption case

Our Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana November 22

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Ajit Atri has sentenced ASI Kulwinder Singh of the Shimlapuri police station to rigorous imprisonment of five years in a case of corruption. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Singh, a resident of Rampur village, Doraha.

According to the prosecution, on October 12, 2016, a case was registered against the accused by the Vigilance Bureau on the complaint of Manik Kapoor.

Kapoor said he had registered a complaint before the Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, regarding a dispute with the company he was employed at, in 2016. The complaint was marked to the SHO of the Shimlapuri police station for inquiry. The SHO entrusted ASI Singh with the responsibility of holding an investigation in the case. When the complainant met the ASI in connection with the inquiry, the accused demanded an amount of Rs 20,000 as bribe from him. When Kapoor refused to comply with this demand, he threatened the complainant of concluding the proceedings of the inquiry against him, instead of the company, thereby incriminating him.

Despite multiple requests by Kapoor, the ASI remained adamant on his demand. Since the complainant was driven to desperation, he lodged a complaint with the Vigilance Bureau, Ludhiana, on October 12, 2016, against ASI Kulwinder Singh, who was caught red handed by a Vigilance Bureau team.

While the accused pleaded innocence during the trial, the court found him guilty, convinced by the prosecution’s evidence against him.