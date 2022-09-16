ASI gets five-yr RI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Ludhiana, September 15

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Dr Ajit Atri has convicted ASI Jagtar Singh (52), a resident of the Amloh road area, opposite Suncity, Khanna, who was facing accusations of indulging in corrupt practices. He was apprehended red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 5,000.

He was ordered to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for five years. A fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed on the accused. Pronouncing the verdict, the court held that it was proved against the convict that he demanded money from the complainant in lieu of extending help to her in a complaint pending for inquiry against her.

“The convict is a police official who is supposed to come to the rescue of the victim of the incident and provide her redressal at the initial stage of the dispute rather than take the benefit of someone’s difficulty to gain financially. The impact of the police corruption could be far reaching. Offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act are against society and effect the entire moral, social and economic fabric,” observed the court while declining the plea of leniency by the accused.

“The very faith in the working of the organised system put in place for the good governance is brought under doubt by the act of corruption. It tends to bypass the procedure established by law and with time, gives an impression of being the part of the system itself. Nobody knows for how long this type of corrupt practice on the part of the convict was going on,” it remarked.

Additional pubic prosecutor Amandeep Singh Adiwal apprised that a case against the accused was registered on July 23, 2015, by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) following the complaint of Avtar Kaur, a resident of Magewal village, Maloud.

The complainant had stated to the VB that her husband was working with the Punjab Police as a head constable, who expired a few years ago. She had said her father was having one ancestral agricultural land, which was being cultivated by Darshan Singh on rent. But he was not paying rent. Hence, she got vacated the property and gave it on rent to someone else.

Darshan Singh moved an false application against her,which was being inquired into by accused ASI Jagtar Singh. To help her, the accused demanded Rs 10,000 as illegal gratification. Thereafter, the deal was struck at Rs 5,000. But she made a complaint on the toll free number of the Vigilance Bureau. VB officials laid a trap and apprehended the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe.

However, during the trial, he pleaded innocence. But after appreciating the evidence on record, the court found him guilty and awarded punishment.