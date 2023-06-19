ASI held for stealing Rs 52K from malkhana

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 18
Punjab Police ASI Gurmel Singh is behind the bars on the charges of stealing Rs 52,000 from the police malkhana when its in-charge, Gursewak Singh, was away for a day to attend a training programme.
Having booked and arrested Gurmel Singh under Sections 380 and 381 of the IPC, SHO Inderjit Singh has initiated the process for his suspension.
According to the FIR registered on the statement of senior constable and head munshi Gursewak Singh, Gurmel had allegedly ransacked an almirah at the malkhana in his absence and stole Rs 52,000 from two envelopes containing money. The stolen money included illegal proceeds from drug trade amounting to Rs 42,000.
Gursewak stated that the key of the almirah was missing when he rejoined duty on June 14. Later in the day, Gurmel pretended to find the key under a table.
On opening the almirah, Gursewak’s suspicions were aroused when he found the almirah completely ransacked. He then discovered that money seized in two cases had been removed from there. “When nobody accepted opening the almirah in my absence, I scrolled the CCTV footage from different days and noticed Gurmel stealing the money,” Gursewak said.
An FIR was registered against the suspect, who was sent to judicial remand after being presented in a court at Malerkotla on Saturday.
SHO Inderjit said Rs 6,000 were recovered from Gurmel before he was presented in the court.
