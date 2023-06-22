ASI held in graft case

Ludhiana, June 21
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) Ludhiana on Wednesday nabbed an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Arun Kumar, posted at police station Meharban, Ludhiana, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 from a labourer.
Senior Superintendent of Police (Vigilance Bureau) Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said the accused ASI was arrested on the complaint of a labourer Kirpa Shankar, a resident of Punjabi Bag, Ludhiana.
SSP Sandhu added that the complainant had approached the VB and alleged that the above said police official has been harassing him from few months by demanding bribe. The ASI had already received Rs 25,000 as a bribe in instalments from him by threatening him to get his bail cancelled in kidnapping case registered against him (the complainant) at police station, Meharban in 2020. ASI Kumar was the investigating officer of the case. The complainant had got an anticipatory bail in 2021.
SSP Sandhu said the Vigilance laid a trap and the accused official was arrested on the spot near the court complex, Ludhiana, while accepting bribe of Rs 6,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. A case was registered against the accused.
