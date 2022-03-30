ASI held taking bribe of Rs5,000

Ludhiana: The Vigilance Bureau caught ASI Baljit Singh, posted at the Sarabha Nagar police station, taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 on Tuesday. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the ASI. Vigilance officials said recently a theft had taken place at the house of an NRI at Rajguru Nagar. Baljit Singh Chahal was the caretaker of the house. Chahal had got a theft case registered and the accused thief, Gurpreet Singh, was arrested by the police. The police also recovered some stolen valuables from the thief. Now the ASI was asking a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant to return the stolen valuables. Complainant Baljit approached the Vigilance Bureau. Today officials of the department laid a trap. When the ASI received the bribe money, Vigilance sleuths caught the ASI and also recovered the money.
