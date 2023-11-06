ASI suffers bullet injury as weapon goes off

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 5

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) suffered a bullet injury in his jaw after his weapon went off accidentally. He was immediately rushed to the DMC hospital, where his treatment was still going on.

The injured ASI has been identified as Balbir Singh, a resident of Victoria Colony, Baddowal. The ASI is posted at the Jamalpur police station. He reached home after completing the night shift yesterday morning. Suddenly, the sound of gunshot came from the room of the cop. His wife was shocked him lying in a pool of blood after the bullet pierced his jaw.

Cop’s wife immediately informed his neighbour about the incident who rushed him to the DMC Hospital. Cops suspected that cop might be cleaning his official weapon when it went off unfortunately.