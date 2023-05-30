ASI suspended for ‘assaulting’ woman

Ludhiana, May 29
After investigation, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ashwani Kumar has been suspended on the allegation of assaulting a woman.
The ASI, who was serving as the in-charge at Maroda Police Chowki, was accused of manhandling and slapping the woman recently. Following his suspension, Ashwani has been shifted to the Police Lines.
High drama was witnessed near GNDE College last week involving ASI Ashwani Kumar and a woman, leading to heated arguments. A video related to the incident had gone viral on social media. The video clearly showed the ASI dragging the woman into a car.
The police, instead of conducting any probe, had registered a case against the woman and one of her accomplices on Tuesday and both were arrested. However, the woman and her family alleged that the ASI had manhandled and tortured her. They alleged that the policeman had slapped her and arrested her in the absence of any policewoman.
Relatives of the woman approached JCP JS Teja, who marked the inquiry to ADCP Suhail Qassim Mir. Now, ACP Ashok Kumar confirmed that following the inquiry report, Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu has suspended the Assistant Sub-Inspector, Ashwani Kumar.
