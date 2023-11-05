ASI suspended for sexually harassing woman constable

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, November 4

Showing a tough stance against the unwanted behaviour of the ASI who had been sexually harassing a woman constable, Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amneet Kondal suspended the guilty policeman and also got registered a case against him. He was arrested and later released on bail.

The suspect has been identified as Manjit Singh. He is posted as OASI at the SSP’s office.

Confirming to The Tribune here on Saturday, Kondal said yesterday only, she was approached by the woman constable, who is also posted at his office, and alleged that the ASI had been asking for sexual favours and also threatened to transfer her if his wishes were not fulfilled. The victim was even having a voice recording and other messages of the policeman, which proved her allegations.

“Today, I suspended the policeman and also got registered a case against him. The Khanna police will not tolerate such behaviour and strict action will be taken against such officials,” the SSP said.

She said after action was taken against the ASI, four more policewomen approached her and alleged sexual harassment at the hands of the suspect.

“We will record the statement of all such policewomen and action will be taken against the guilty,” the SSP said.

The ASI had been asking for sexual favours from the woman constable for the past several months. Even a day before the CM’s open debate in Ludhiana, the suspect asked her to spend a night with him at a hotel in the city. Cops raised the matter after the policeman crossed all limits.

Two ASIs held on similar charges on Oct 7

On similar charges, the Khanna police had arrested two ASIs, including in-charge of a police post in the Payal area, for allegedly molesting a woman on October 7. The suspects were identified as ASI Balveer Singh, a police post in-charge and his colleague ASI Harmeet Singh. A case was registered against both of them at the Payal police station.