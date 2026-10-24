Asian tourney snub disappoints hockey fans in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, often described as the nursery of Indian hockey, will not host any matches during the upcoming 9th edition of the men’s Asian Champions Trophy, much to the disappointment of the game’s fans in the city.

The tournament, scheduled to be held from October 27 to November 5, will be hosted in Jalandhar and Mohali.

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Historically, Ludhiana has made significant contributions to Indian hockey—some examples being Olympians Prithipal Singh and Hardeep Singh Grewal (Neeta), international hockey star Sukhvir Singh Grewal (Asian Games and World Cup, 1978) and former India captain Ramandeep Singh Grewal.

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The decision not to host a single match in the city has been greeted with dismay by fans, coaches and budding players—all of whom believe Ludhiana’s rich hockey legacy and existing infrastructure made it a strong contender to host at least a few matches.

It also triggered criticism among hockey enthusiasts, with fans questioning why a city with such a strong sporting tradition has been overlooked.

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The Olympian Prithipal Singh Stadium at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), equipped with an AstroTurf surface, floodlights and a good spectator capacity, is among the city’s key sporting facilities.

Despite the facilities and the city’s deep-rooted hockey culture, it failed to find a place among the tournament venues.

Hockey enthusiasts had hoped the tournament would bring international-level action back to Ludhiana after a prolonged gap.

“We were looking forward to watching top players live in Ludhiana. Now, hockey lovers will have to travel to Jalandhar or Mohali. The city has a passionate audience and should have been considered,” said prominent sports promoter Jagroop Singh Jarkhar.

Punjab Basketball Association general secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal said the exclusion of Ludhiana had disappointed youngsters training at the PAU and other hockey academies across the city. Watching international stars in action offers aspiring players an opportunity to observe their skills, tactical awareness and match temperament at close quarters, he added.

“The irony is that Ludhiana has produced players who have represented the country, and yet, the city is being denied an opportunity to host international matches. Though Jalandhar has its own legacy, Ludhiana too deserved a share of the matches,” said Col Jasjit Singh (retired), former inter-university hockey player.

“Watching international players gives us an opportunity to learn things that are difficult to understand through training alone. We could have observed their trapping, positioning and movements on the field,” said Hockey Ludhiana secretary Ajay Pal Singh Punia.

Senior players and sports promoters urged Hockey India and the state government to consider allotting at least one league or knockout match to Ludhiana, if feasible.

They also called for the city to be considered for future international tournaments.