DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Asian tourney snub disappoints hockey fans in Ludhiana

Asian tourney snub disappoints hockey fans in Ludhiana

The decision not to host a single match in Ludhiana has been greeted with dismay by fans

article_Author
Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:13 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The 9th edition of the men’s Asian Champions Trophy, scheduled from October 27 to November 5, will be played in Jalandhar and Mohali. Photo: Sarabjit Singh
Advertisement

Ludhiana, often described as the nursery of Indian hockey, will not host any matches during the upcoming 9th edition of the men’s Asian Champions Trophy, much to the disappointment of the game’s fans in the city.

The tournament, scheduled to be held from October 27 to November 5, will be hosted in Jalandhar and Mohali.

Advertisement

Historically, Ludhiana has made significant contributions to Indian hockey—some examples being Olympians Prithipal Singh and Hardeep Singh Grewal (Neeta), international hockey star Sukhvir Singh Grewal (Asian Games and World Cup, 1978) and former India captain Ramandeep Singh Grewal.

Advertisement

The decision not to host a single match in the city has been greeted with dismay by fans, coaches and budding players—all of whom believe Ludhiana’s rich hockey legacy and existing infrastructure made it a strong contender to host at least a few matches.

It also triggered criticism among hockey enthusiasts, with fans questioning why a city with such a strong sporting tradition has been overlooked.

Advertisement

The Olympian Prithipal Singh Stadium at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), equipped with an AstroTurf surface, floodlights and a good spectator capacity, is among the city’s key sporting facilities.

Despite the facilities and the city’s deep-rooted hockey culture, it failed to find a place among the tournament venues.

Hockey enthusiasts had hoped the tournament would bring international-level action back to Ludhiana after a prolonged gap.

“We were looking forward to watching top players live in Ludhiana. Now, hockey lovers will have to travel to Jalandhar or Mohali. The city has a passionate audience and should have been considered,” said prominent sports promoter Jagroop Singh Jarkhar.

Punjab Basketball Association general secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal said the exclusion of Ludhiana had disappointed youngsters training at the PAU and other hockey academies across the city. Watching international stars in action offers aspiring players an opportunity to observe their skills, tactical awareness and match temperament at close quarters, he added.

“The irony is that Ludhiana has produced players who have represented the country, and yet, the city is being denied an opportunity to host international matches. Though Jalandhar has its own legacy, Ludhiana too deserved a share of the matches,” said Col Jasjit Singh (retired), former inter-university hockey player.

“Watching international players gives us an opportunity to learn things that are difficult to understand through training alone. We could have observed their trapping, positioning and movements on the field,” said Hockey Ludhiana secretary Ajay Pal Singh Punia.

Senior players and sports promoters urged Hockey India and the state government to consider allotting at least one league or knockout match to Ludhiana, if feasible.

They also called for the city to be considered for future international tournaments.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts