ASI’s son, 4 others nabbed for robbing PAU prof of car

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 6

Two days after miscreants forcibly took away the car of a Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) professor, Dr Naveen Aggarwal, the police arrested five persons, including the son of an ASI.

The police also recovered the car from the suspect.

While addressing a press conference on Monday, Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the police recovered Maruti Ertiga car, a motorcycle, a scooter and a sharp-edged weapon from the suspects.

They have been identified as Kuldeep Singh, alias Deepa (20), of Nanak Nagar near Jalandhar Bypass, Karanvir Singh, alias Kannu (20) of Kitchlu Nagar, Tushar Bhatia, alias Nanni (20) of Durgapuri, Shubam Dhand, alias Jannu (22), of Haqiqat Nagar, Haibowal, and Sukhpreet Singh, alias Heera (21), of Rajesh Nagar, Haibowal. The police said Karanvir was also wanted in an attempt-to-murder case. The suspects were arrested near Ayali Chowk.

According to the police, Kuldeep Singh, alias Deepa, is the son of an ASI, who is a gunman deployed with a politician. He is pursuing Class XII. Karanvir is a student of Class XII, Tushar works with his father for a private company offering instant delivery service, Shubam along with his father are into a property business and Sukhpreet is unemployed.

Notably, the Sarabha Nagar police had registered an FIR after Dr Naveen Aggarwal of the PAU had filed a complaint against unidentified miscreants for robbing his car from the canal bridge, Jhammat. He had complained that on the night of March 3, he along with his family, had gone to attend a function. They were returning home in their Maruti Ertiga car (bearing registration no. PB10FA1698) around 11.45 pm when they were stopped by a group of motorcycle-borne youths on the Jhammat canal bridge. Before he could comprehend anything, the suspects pointed a sharp weapon at him and his family members. He tried to protest but they started beating him up and took away his car.