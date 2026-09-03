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Home / Ludhiana / Asked not to burn waste near car, miscreants thrash vehicle owner, kin in Doraha

Asked not to burn waste near car, miscreants thrash vehicle owner, kin in Doraha

Doraha police register case against eight accused

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Lovleen Bains
Doraha, Updated At : 03:05 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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The Doraha police said the complainant sustained six injuries from a blunt weapon, according to the medico-legal report (MLR).
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The police registered a case against eight accused for allegedly assaulting a resident of Begowal village and his family after the latter stopped them from burning waste near their parked car.

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The case was registered at the Doraha police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Tejinder Singh, the complainant, said the incident happened around 10 pm on August 27. He alleged two of the accused, Rinku and Soni from the same village, threw garbage near his car and started burning it. As the complainant objected, they began abusing and beating him.

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Rinku and Soni called their friends—Jaswinder, Ramchandra, Suraj, Jassu and Rohit—who pelted his car with stones. When he raised an alarm, his wife Kiranpal Kaur, sister Diljit Kaur, son-in-law Amarjeet Singh, brother Gurjeet Singh and sister-in-law Kiranjeet Kaur came out. The accused also attacked them, he alleged.

Investigating Officer Satvir Singh said the complainant sustained six injuries from a blunt weapon, according to the medico-legal report (MLR). “Two of the injured have been kept under observation,” he added.

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