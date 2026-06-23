Aspirants make beeline for BCom at govt colleges in Ludhiana

BCom has once again emerged as the preferred choice of students as the admissions to undergraduate courses are underway in full swing at both the government colleges in the city — SCD Government College and Government College for Girls.

Advertisement

SCD Government College concluded its final day of counselling on Monday.

Advertisement

“I always wanted to pursue commerce as it opens doors to multiple career options. Getting admission to BCom here feels like a dream come true,” said Rohit Sharma, a student who secured his seat in the stream.

Advertisement

Faculty members pointed to a shift in students’ choices. “Earlier, the arts stream was the conventional option for many. But today, students are shifting toward liberal arts programmes that combine creativity with employment-ready learning. It reflects a changing mindset,” said Meena Kapoor, a lecturer at a local college.

Simran Kaur, a student, expressed excitement after securing admission to BCom. “I opted for commerce as it balances academic depth with practical career opportunities. I am happy to have made it in the first merit list,” she said with a beaming smile.

Advertisement

However, the wait to get admissions continues for many other students. “I couldn’t find my name in the first list, but I am hopeful that the second list will bear good news. BCom is my first choice and I am keeping my fingers crossed,” said Arjun Verma, an anxious aspirant.

The counselling, marked by bustling corridors and anxious parents, once again highlighted how commerce courses dominate Ludhiana’s undergraduate admissions.