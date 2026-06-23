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Home / Ludhiana / Aspirants make beeline for BCom at govt colleges in Ludhiana

Aspirants make beeline for BCom at govt colleges in Ludhiana

SCD Government College in Ludhiana concluded counselling on Monday

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:07 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Students and staff during counselling at a college in Ludhiana. Photo: Inderjeet Verma
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BCom has once again emerged as the preferred choice of students as the admissions to undergraduate courses are underway in full swing at both the government colleges in the city — SCD Government College and Government College for Girls.

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SCD Government College concluded its final day of counselling on Monday.

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“I always wanted to pursue commerce as it opens doors to multiple career options. Getting admission to BCom here feels like a dream come true,” said Rohit Sharma, a student who secured his seat in the stream.

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Faculty members pointed to a shift in students’ choices. “Earlier, the arts stream was the conventional option for many. But today, students are shifting toward liberal arts programmes that combine creativity with employment-ready learning. It reflects a changing mindset,” said Meena Kapoor, a lecturer at a local college.

Simran Kaur, a student, expressed excitement after securing admission to BCom. “I opted for commerce as it balances academic depth with practical career opportunities. I am happy to have made it in the first merit list,” she said with a beaming smile.

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However, the wait to get admissions continues for many other students. “I couldn’t find my name in the first list, but I am hopeful that the second list will bear good news. BCom is my first choice and I am keeping my fingers crossed,” said Arjun Verma, an anxious aspirant.

The counselling, marked by bustling corridors and anxious parents, once again highlighted how commerce courses dominate Ludhiana’s undergraduate admissions.

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