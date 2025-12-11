Aspirants struggle to comprehend duties of zila parishad, block samitis

As many as 33 years after the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act of 1992 granted constitutional status to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), eligible voters and aspirants contesting elections are yet to comprehend duties and functions of zila parishads and block samitis in this part of Malwa.

Unlike panchayat elections, when candidates and their supporters seek votes for posts of sarpanches and panches during campaign, residents are asked to vote for specified candidates for chhoti (block samiti) and vaddi (zila parishad ) post.

“You will be given two parchis (ballot papers), one for chhoti and the other for vaddi election,” explain candidates and their supporters as they reach out to village residents during their door-to-door campaigns.

Most of the candidates competing for the zila parishad and block samiti seats falling under Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts found it embarrassing to elaborate on the rights and duties of the members of these PRIs. Choosing chairpersons, getting official works of residents done and undertaking development, were among the most common answers given by candidates.

None of the candidates contacted referred to providing primary and adult education, healthcare, vaccination programmes, irrigation facilities, distribution of seeds and fertilisers, training for self employment, promoting cottage industry, clean drinking water and sanitation among their priorities.

Prabhdeep Singh Narangwal, who has been zila parishad and block samiti member for one term each, acknowledged that most of the aspirants and elected members lacked expertise and knowledge required to justify their role as a member or office-bearer of these PRIs.

Narangwal argued that a certain level of homework was necessary for all members of PRIs before attending regular and special meetings held from time to time.

“I myself could have failed to fetch grants for development of localities falling under my jurisdiction had I not been given tips by Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh Boparai and my late father Manmohan Singh,” Narangwal said. Pritpal Singh Rubbal, a candidate for Malerkotla ZP election, said projecting issues of a particular rural locality and getting welfare schemes implemented were the prime duties of an elected member.