Assailants open fire at property dealer’s house in Ludhiana, damage vehicles

Unidentified assailants opened fire at a house in Shimlapuri, Ludhiana, today. Four men arrived outside the house and fired about 10 rounds. They damaged a car with bricks and fired bullets at it, and later vandalised a Jeep also.

Advertisement

Upon receiving information, cops from the Shimlapuri police station reached the spot and began an investigation. A case has been registered against four unidentified accused.

Advertisement

In his complaint to the police, house owner Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Shimlapuri, stated that he was a property dealer . On the night of June 23, he was sleeping at home with his family when he heard gunshots outside. He woke up and immediately went to the roof of his house to check.

Advertisement

Kumar claimed that he saw four unidentified men standing outside his house and firing shots. The accused fired approximately 10 to 12 rounds. They also threw bricks and fired shots at his Ford Figo car, and damaged it. A Jeep parked outside the house was also vandalised by the accused.

The accused fled the spot after the incident. The police have seized footage from nearby CCTV cameras.