Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Ludhiana / Assault case: Delivery boy succumbs to injuries

Some suspects have been identified with help of CCTV footage

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:25 AM Feb 09, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Shivam, a delivery boy who was brutally beaten by around 15 youths on February 1 at Rajouri Garden, Jassian, here, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Shivam breathed his last on Sunday while on a ventilator at the DMCH. He was cremated after a post-mortem examination.

Shivam’s father, Lakminder, a plumber, has accused the police of lax action in the matter. The family said seven days have passed since the incident but the main suspects were still at large. Their son was the only support of the family and he was brutally killed in full public view by the assailants.

Following Shivam’s death, his family and local residents have demanded that murder charge should be added to the FIR by the police.

As per the police, some suspects have been identified based on a CCTV footage.

