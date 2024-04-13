‘Assault’ case: Mali Ganj shopkeepers protest by keeping shops closed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 12

A group of shopkeepers in Mali Ganj, Ludhiana, staged a protest by closing their shops to signal their objection to the alleged assault on one of the workers. The protestors were demanding police action against the suspects, who too are employees of shops there.

Rakesh Puri from the market stated that Daljeet Singh of Sehgal and Sons store had filed a complaint with the police alleging that his worker was assaulted by some people hired by another store. Consequently, the shopkeepers extended their support to the worker and shut their shops in protest.

A shopkeeper said police officials from Division 4 arrived at the scene to investigate the matter. Fearing action, the suspects later apologised to the victim and both parties reached a compromise, he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.