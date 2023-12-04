Assembly poll: BJP celebrates victory in 3 states

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 3

The local unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the presidentship of Rajnish Dhiman today celebrated the victory of the party in the Assembly elections in Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the results of which were declared today.

Meanwhile, the Congress won the elections in Telangana.

The BJP workers distributed sweets among people at the Clock Tower here to celebrate the victory in the elections that were held recently. They also danced to the beats of dhol on the occasion.

Dhiman said it proves that the people have great faith in the party and its leaders and want them to be in power for the development of the country.

#BJP #Madhya Pradesh #Rajasthan