Assessment of sewer system by independent experts sought

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 27

Voicing their concerns for environmental protection, a public action committee (PAC), in collaboration with several NGOs, held a crucial meeting today.

They jointly appealed to the government to prioritise and address various pressing environmental issues. The committee members emphasised that the Giaspura gas tragedy serves as a warning and raised a demand for thorough assessment of sewer networks by independent experts in Ludhiana. This audit is crucial to accurately diagnose the problem and implement appropriate remedial measures so that such incidents could be averted in future.

In the meeting, the committee members demanded the establishment of a biodiversity park on the land of Mattewara Textile Park, which was acquired from government departments. They also urged for the prompt return of the acquired land in Sekhowal to the village panchayat, as promised by the Chief Minister during a meeting with the committee in July 2022.

Furthermore, the members demanded shutdown of a liquor factory in Zira and urged for written orders to be issued to enforce the closure. Villages affected by water pollution caused by the factory should be provided with clean drinking water from an alternative source without delay. The committee also called for the dismissal of the FIRs filed against protesters and the initiation of criminal proceedings against the polluters.

The committee members urged the government to issue clear written orders to cancel the concretisation plan for the twin canals leading to Rajasthan. Safeguarding the Sutlej from pollution was also emphasised. It called for the appointment of an independent expert committee to conduct a time-bound audit of all STPs, CETPs, and the progress of the Buddha Dariya rejuvenation project.