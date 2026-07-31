Assistant profs, librarians protest in Ludhiana; seek regularisation of jobs

The Ludhiana unit of the 1,158 Assistant Professors and Librarians Front staged a protest on Thursday in front of SCD Government College, demanding that the state government enact a special law in the Punjab Legislative Assembly to safeguard the regular employment of assistant professors and librarians appointed under the 1,158 recruitment.

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The front stated that the demand was aimed at protecting government colleges and higher education in the state. As part of the campaign to mobilise support for the march to the Punjab Legislative Assembly on August 4, zonal protests were organised across the state on Thursday. The protesters urged the government to resolve issues concerning higher education and demands of the 1,158 employees.

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Prof Paramjit Singh said ensuring job security for the assistant professors and librarians appointed under the ‘1,158 recruitment’ was not merely an issue concerning employees but also the future of higher education in the state.

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He said the government should introduce a special Bill in the Punjab Legislative Assembly and pass an Act to provide legal protection to the employment of those appointed under the 1,158 recruitment. He further demanded that the Chief Minister should issue a public statement, assuring the protection of their jobs.

Prof Gurjant Singh said the letter issued by the Department of Higher Education on November 4, 2025, should be withdrawn immediately and all regular leave benefits of the 1,158 assistant professors and librarians should be restored.

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He said depriving employees of their legitimate rights was a grave injustice.

Prof Jaspreet Singh demanded that the transfer portal be opened to facilitate transfers of assistant professors and librarians serving at distant stations to locations nearer to their houses. He also urged the government to put an immediate stop to the discriminatory treatment being meted out to the 1,158 employees by certain college principals and managements.

Prof Ashmani Singla appealed to all 1,158 assistant professors, librarians and all stakeholders associated with higher education across the state to participate in large numbers in the march to the Punjab Legislative Assembly on August 4 and make it a success. He warned that if the government fails to address the legitimate demands at the earliest, the 1,158 Front would further intensify its struggle.