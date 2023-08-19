Assistant sub-inspector held in bribery case in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, August 19
An assistant sub-inspector posted in Ludhiana has been arrested in a bribery case, Punjab Vigilance Bureau said on Saturday.
ASI Gurmeet Singh was held following a complaint that he had allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 1,500 for releasing an impounded auto-rickshaw.
The ASI had allegedly already taken Rs 2,500 from the complainant earlier, an official spokesperson of the vigilance department said. The complainant also produced a video purportedly showing the ASI taking money from him.
The policeman was arrested after his anticipatory bail was dismissed by the court of Additional Sessions Judge, Ludhiana. The spokesperson said the accused will be produced in the court on Sunday.
