Association organises meet for fish farmers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 31

Fish farmers from different districts of the state attended the monthly meeting of the Innovative Fish Farmers Association (IFFA) at College of Fisheries, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana.

The farmers were told about the management of fish ponds with a special emphasis on mitigating environmental fluctuations during the monsoon, said Dr Vaneet Inder Kaur, Coordinator, IFFA, Punjab.

Ashe said the monsoon season management practices, including free board to accommodate rain water, maximum level sieved outlet to prevent stock escape/loss due to overflow, liming for pH control, dyke height to avert entry of floodwater (along with unwanted polluting materials) from catchment area, dyke strength to prevent dyke breach and stock loss and entry of predatory/weed fish in the pond with canal water, were discussed in detail.

Dr Abhishek Srivastava acquainted the farmers with the importance of water quality management in fish growth and health management. Dr Amit Mandal apprised the farmers of different methods for sustainable development and maintenance of optimal population of natural food in aquaculture ponds for higher productivity.

Farmers’ queries to control snails in fish ponds during the monsoon were also addressed with suitable preventive solutions and control measures.

College Dean Dr Meera D Ansal said that the monthly meetings of the IFFA keep the farmers connected with the university to receive regular technical updates and quick redressal to their problems and queries. Besides, their feedback also helps varsity experts in designing need-based problem-solving research of regional importance, she added.

Dr Parkash Singh Brar, Director of Extension Education, said that the next meeting of the IFFA will be held during the upcoming ‘Pashu Palan Mela’ in the university on September 14 and 15.

The association will also set up an exhibition to interact with fish farmers and other stakeholders associated with fisheries supply chain and people aspiring to adopt fish farming as an enterprise or subsidiary integrated activity for higher income.