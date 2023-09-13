Asst prof assumes charge as ANO

Our Correspondent

Doraha, September 12

Sandeep Hundal, an Assistant Professor of history at Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, today assumed charge as a lieutenant after completing his three-month training as the Associate NCC Officer (ANO).

Officiating Principal Dr Nirlep Kaur Deol said that it was a proud moment for the college as one of its teachers was promoted to the rank of a lieutenant. NCC cadets of the college accorded a warm welcome to Hundal, who they referred to as a source of inspiration for them.

The associate professor thanked the college management, principal, staff and students for the warm welcome. He said he would try to teach his cadets all the values that he had learnt during his training and work for the betterment of society.