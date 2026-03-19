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Home / Ludhiana / At 20.2°C, Ludhiana records lowest day temperature in 56 years

At 20.2°C, Ludhiana records lowest day temperature in 56 years

Many residents shared they had to take out light weight jackets as the chill was back

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:10 PM Mar 19, 2026 IST
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The maximum temperature today fell to 20.2 degrees Celsius, which is record minimum temperature on March 19 since 1970.

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Head of the meteorological department at PAU Dr P K Kingra said that PAU has got weather records since 1970 and March 19, 2026, is the coldest in last 56 years. The maximum temperatures have fallen to 20.2 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is 16.2 degrees.

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“There are cloudy conditions and incessant rain since morning. Rainfall of 2.4 mm has been recorded today. The chilly weather conditions will prevail till tomorrow,” said Kingra.

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Meanwhile, many residents shared they had to take out light weight jackets as the chill was back.

It may be mentioned here that March has witnessed change in the temperatures. Earlier in the first fortnight, the temperatures were increased 6-7 degrees above normal during the day time and there was sudden onset of summers and in the last 48 hours, the maximum temperatures fell up to 10 degrees.

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However, residents expressed happiness over sudden fall in the temperatures.

“At least, March would be comfortable now. Otherwise, we had switched on the ACs due to sudden rise in temperatures,” said Akash Malhotra, a bank employee.

At the same time, it was cause of concern for the exhibitors at PAU who have to put up stalls for the two-day Kisan Mela.

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