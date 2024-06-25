At 44.5°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 24

Samrala in Ludhiana district once again registered the highest temperature in the state at 44.5°C while Ludhiana recorded a maximum of 41.5°C and a minimum of 30.1°C. A yellow alert has been sounded for heatwave for Tuesday.

The weather is expected to remain hot and dry in Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

Keeping in view the scorching heat, the Akalgarh market has announced summer break starting today, till Saturday. Gur Mandi will remain shut till June 27 while the Bijli market will remain shut from June 29 till July 2. Gandhi Nagar market will remain shut from June 24-27.

Health experts have advised to do outdoor work during relatively cooler hours of the day such as morning and evening.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.