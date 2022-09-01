At 98.1%, death registration highest in Ludhiana district’s urban areas, reveals survey

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 31

Ludhiana’s urban areas have topped the state in death registrations with the highest of 98.1 per cent casualties reported in the city areas having been registered with the civil authorities in the district, a national survey has revealed.

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), conducted by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, through the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), Mumbai, has also indicated that 98.1 per cent deaths were registered in Ludhiana’s urban areas, which were highest in the district, while 92.1 per cent casualties reported in the rural areas were also registered with the civil authorities in the district.

With this, the district was logged at 95.6 per cent, which was higher than the state average of 91.2 per cent.

While Ludhiana topped the state in the urban areas, Bathinda remained the laggard with the lowest of 73.9 per cent deaths registered in its city areas.

In rural areas, Hoshirapur topped the state with the highest 98.1 per cent registrations of deaths while Fazilka was at the last position with the lowest of 76 per cent death registrations in its villages. Ludhiana ranked eighth in the state in the rural area death registration count.

The current survey, fifth in the NFHS series, which provides information on population, health and nutrition for India and each state and Union Territory, with district-level estimates for many important indicators, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that of the total 91.2 per cent registered deaths in the state, 93.1 per cent were in the urban areas while 90 per cent were registered in the rural areas.

Of the total 93.1 per cent urban registered deaths in the state, 94.4 per cent were female and 92.1 per cent were male. In rural areas, 91.9 per cent male and 90.2 per cent female comprised 91.2 per cent registered deaths in the state.

In Ludhiana, 99.5 per cent male and 96.7 per cent female deaths constituted 98.1 per cent registered deaths in the urban areas while 96.2 per cent male and 94.8 per cent female were part of the total 95.6 per cent registered deaths in the district.

Among other districts, Amritsar registered 90.7 per cent deaths, including 96.2 per cent in urban and 83.8 per cent in rural areas, Barnala 90.9 per cent, comprising 92.2 per cent urban and 90.3 per cent rural, Bathinda 82.9 per cent, including 73.9 per cent urban and 87.6 per cent rural, Faridkot 91.8 per cent, comprising 92.8 per cent urban and 91.4 per cent rural, Fatehgarh Sahib 97.6 per cent, including 96.9 per cent urban and 97.8 per cent rural, Fazilka 79.9 per cent, constituting 83.8 per cent urban and 76 per cent rural, Hoshiarpur 98.4 per cent, including 98.7 per cent urban and 98.1 per cent rural, Kapurthala 91.7 per cent, including 92.3 per cent urban and 91.2 per cent rural, Patiala 92.4 per cent, including 90.1 per cent urban and 94.9 per cent rural, Ropar 95.9 per cent, including 95.5 per cent urban and 96.3 per cent rural casualties.

Telling numbers

In Ludhiana, 99.5 per cent male and 96.7 per cent female deaths constituted 98.1 per cent registered deaths in the urban areas, while 96.2 per cent male and 94.8 per cent female were part of the total 95.6 per cent registered deaths in the district.

While 92.1 per cent of the casualties reported in the rural areas were registered with the civil authorities in the district.

#Mumbai