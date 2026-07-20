At convention in Ludhiana, teacher union calls for transparent promotions

Lecturers awaiting promotion to the post of principal and members of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) held a convention at Punjabi Bhawan here on Sunday and called for transparency in the process.

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The participants demanded that the state government completes the promotion process immediately and in a transparent manner. The convention was organised after the Punjab and Haryana High Court cleared the legal hurdle that had delayed the promotions.

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Addressing the gathering, Digvijaypal Sharma, state president, DTF, said teachers had been forced to struggle for their legitimate rights despite a long legal battle. He urged the state government to issue promotion orders without any further delay.

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Speakers at the convention alleged successive governments had ignored important sectors, such as education and health, while putting teachers on non-academic duties. They said teachers should be allowed to focus on classroom teaching instead of being engaged in work unrelated to education.

DTF leaders stressed the need for unity among teachers and said the organisation was committed to bringing all tutors under a common platform to fight for their issues.

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Sharma criticised what he said was increasing privatisation and commercialisation of education, and said governments should frame policies that strengthen public education instead of promoting private interests. He called for public support to protect the education system.

The convention passed a resolution seeking the withdrawal of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The speakers alleged the policy encouraged the inclusion of unscientific content in the curriculum and called upon teachers to oppose such measures.

The participants condemned the alleged detention of social activist and education reform advocate Sonam Wangchuk by the Delhi Police.