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Home / Ludhiana / At Doraha meet, SAD breakaway faction calls for Panthic unity

At Doraha meet, SAD breakaway faction calls for Panthic unity

Leaders say everyone needs to set aside personal and political interests

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Lovleen Bains
Sahnewal, Updated At : 03:55 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Bibi Satwant Kaur addresses a gathering at a gurdwara in Sahnewal on Monday.
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Panthic Council, a decision-making body formed by Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), a breakaway faction of the SAD, on Monday called for unity among all panthic groups, ahead of Assembly elections. The Assembly elections are due in 2027.

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The council organised a gathering at Gurdwara Reru Sahib in Sahnewal and termed it the ‘first step’ towards forming a common platform ‘to save Punjabi and punjabiat’.

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Bibi Satwant Kaur, chairperson of council, presided over the gathering and said growing factionalism had weakened Panthic leadership.

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“The leadership has become weak. It needs to be strong as there are tough times. The Panth should be primary for us and for that, we need a common platform,” she said.

Iqbal Singh Jhunda, member of the council, said it would approach all Panthic groups, including SAD (Amritsar) and Waris Punjab De.

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“We will request everyone to fight as a unit for the cause of the minorities and the downtrodden. We will invite those who can set aside their personal and party interests to bow before the Guru and come under a common umbrella of the Akal Takht,” he added.

Jhunda said the goal was to establish a society where all citizens are treated as equals.

“Nobody is really concerned about Punjab today. The release of Sikh prisoners needs urgent attention. The interests of the minorities are being ignored. Drugs are free for all and lawlessness has reached its peak. At this stage, our unity is not just a need, it is the only solution,” he added.

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