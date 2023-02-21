At Jandali Bridge on Sirhind Canal, a sense of foreboding

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Feb 20

A sense of foreboding prevails at the Jandali bridge on the Bathinda branch of Sirhind Canal. While threat to life and property looms over the commuters using the two decades-old bridge, authorities are yet to take any preventive action.

The foundation of the bridge has been impacted because of the continuous flow of water and residents have been themselves undertaking repairs from time to time to prevent an untoward scenario.

They feel that their pleas to successive governments have fallen on deaf ears. There is a palpable air of hopelessness around them when they talk about their concerns.

Amargarh MLA Jaswant Gajjanmajra said he had already drawn the attention of officials concerned towards the exigency for immediate attention and said the needful would be done soon.

“I have forwarded visuals of various parts of the bridge to the department concerned and asked them to undertake required measures to ensure safety of commuters,” the MLA said.

Rajinder Singh Bath, an NRI from Jandali Kalan, while appreciating the legislator for taking up the issue with the authorities concerned, said: “Though we have talked to elected representatives of almost all political parties of the region, nothing concrete has been done so far.”

Earlier, a huge hole adjoining the northern end of the bridge had drawn attention of passersby but the authorities concerned did not bother to diagnose the cause of the perforation. Though some volunteers had filled the hole, the bridge is longer safe for the passage of vehicles, especially heavy transport vehicles and school buses ferrying students daily.

Residents alleged that the piers and sides of the bridge had started scouring a few years after the construction of Jandali Bridge over 20 years ago. Scouring had also eroded the banks of the canal near Jandali Kalan and Malikpur villages later and the then Malerkotla SDM Indu Malhotra had reported the matter to the Canal Department. Two years ago, the local police had also informed the civil administration about the risks involved in the continuing use of the bridge.