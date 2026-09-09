At Lohgarh in Ludhiana, 2,000 villagers live under shadow of civic apathy

The residents of Lohgarh, nearby 25 km from Ludhiana city, have to fight battles with life every day as the village paints a picture of civic apathy.

Hefty power bills delivered after five months, a cremation ground for Dalits covered with overgrown grass, absence of staff from health facilities and pothole-riddled roads are just some of the many issues they grapple with on a daily basis. The village has a population of nearby 2,000. It mainly comprises Dalits and Jatt Sikh families.

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For instance, Jyoti Kaur, a resident of the village, received a power bill of Rs 17,000 for five months. It came as a shock to her as well as the other villagers.

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“The huge bill is a shock to the entire village. Most of us got power bills of exorbitant amounts. We were told that 1,500 units (300 per month) were free, but look at the bills. This is a cruel joke. The department (PSPCL) should have sent monthly bills. Paying the huge amount now, in one go, is a headache and we are forced to take loans from relatives to deposit the bills,” she said.

Manjot Kaur, another villager, rued that the Rs 3,000 provided under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana were mostly spent on paying power bills. “We never knew they would extract money back from us in this manner,” she said.

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Residents of Narangwal, Jodhan and other nearby villages also complained of the same issue in terms of power bills.

Many of the villagers raised concern that the doctors at the lone ayurveda dispensary were not regular, and they were forced to buy medicines from private facilities.

The story of the roads and a cremation ground at the village is no different as they continue to be neglected as well.

Sandeep Kumar, a resident, said not a penny had been spent on development in the village. “The cremation ground for Dalits is like a jungle. If anyone dies, young boys first go to the cremation ground to cut wild grass and weed so that others can stand while the last rites are performed. In contrast, the cremation ground meant for Jatts is in good condition,” he alleged.

He added that nearly 30 per cent of the village’s population comprised non-resident Indians (NRIs), but hardly any financial or other support came from them.

The villagers allege that the roads connecting Lohgarh to nearby villages are also in shambles. They rue that no political leaders visit the village to ask the residents about their problems.

Additionally, there is no community hall in the village to host functions even as a significant amount of panchayat land is vacant.

Area MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali assured to get some work done in the village. He said that he met the village sarpanch on Monday. “I will get a few works done on priority in the village,” he added.