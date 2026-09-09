DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / At Lohgarh in Ludhiana, 2,000 villagers live under shadow of civic apathy

At Lohgarh in Ludhiana, 2,000 villagers live under shadow of civic apathy

Roads in shambles at Lohgarh in Ludhiana| Doctors missing from ayurveda centre | Hefty power bills

article_Author
Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:42 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jyoti Kaur, a resident of Lohgarh in Ludhiana, says she got a Rs 17,000 power bill for five months and has to borrow from relatives to pay it.
Advertisement

The residents of Lohgarh, nearby 25 km from Ludhiana city, have to fight battles with life every day as the village paints a picture of civic apathy.

Hefty power bills delivered after five months, a cremation ground for Dalits covered with overgrown grass, absence of staff from health facilities and pothole-riddled roads are just some of the many issues they grapple with on a daily basis. The village has a population of nearby 2,000. It mainly comprises Dalits and Jatt Sikh families.

Advertisement

For instance, Jyoti Kaur, a resident of the village, received a power bill of Rs 17,000 for five months. It came as a shock to her as well as the other villagers.

Advertisement

“The huge bill is a shock to the entire village. Most of us got power bills of exorbitant amounts. We were told that 1,500 units (300 per month) were free, but look at the bills. This is a cruel joke. The department (PSPCL) should have sent monthly bills. Paying the huge amount now, in one go, is a headache and we are forced to take loans from relatives to deposit the bills,” she said.

Manjot Kaur, another villager, rued that the Rs 3,000 provided under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana were mostly spent on paying power bills. “We never knew they would extract money back from us in this manner,” she said.

Advertisement

Residents of Narangwal, Jodhan and other nearby villages also complained of the same issue in terms of power bills.

Many of the villagers raised concern that the doctors at the lone ayurveda dispensary were not regular, and they were forced to buy medicines from private facilities.

The story of the roads and a cremation ground at the village is no different as they continue to be neglected as well.

Sandeep Kumar, a resident, said not a penny had been spent on development in the village. “The cremation ground for Dalits is like a jungle. If anyone dies, young boys first go to the cremation ground to cut wild grass and weed so that others can stand while the last rites are performed. In contrast, the cremation ground meant for Jatts is in good condition,” he alleged.

He added that nearly 30 per cent of the village’s population comprised non-resident Indians (NRIs), but hardly any financial or other support came from them.

The villagers allege that the roads connecting Lohgarh to nearby villages are also in shambles. They rue that no political leaders visit the village to ask the residents about their problems.

Additionally, there is no community hall in the village to host functions even as a significant amount of panchayat land is vacant.

Area MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali assured to get some work done in the village. He said that he met the village sarpanch on Monday. “I will get a few works done on priority in the village,” he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts