At Ludhiana event, experts advocate quicker adoption of GM crops

India must accelerate adoption of advanced seed and genetic technologies to strengthen food security amid challenges stemming from climate change, resource constraints and rising demand, experts said during an event at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Monday.

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The seed industry experts noted more than 220 million hectares were already under genetically modified (GM) crops globally, with countries such as the US, Brazil, Argentina, Canada and the Philippines leveraging biotechnology to boost agricultural productivity.

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The workshop titled “New Genetic Technologies to Enhance Agricultural Productivity” was jointly organised by the PAU and the Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII). It brought together scientists, academics, policymakers, industry representatives and progressive farmers to deliberate on the role of GM crops and gene-editing technologies for addressing the emerging challenges facing Indian agriculture.

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Paresh Verma, Director General, FSII, said that though countries around the world have embraced biotechnology as an important component of agricultural growth, India continues to grapple with productivity gaps in several major crops even as its population is expected to exceed 1.6 billion by 2050.

“Global scientific evidence over the past three decades demonstrates biotechnology can be a powerful tool for addressing food security challenges. GM crops have helped farmers across the world improve yields, reduce crop losses, and enhance resilience against pests and climactic stresses. As India seeks to feed a growing population amid increasing climate uncertainty, it is important that we evaluate these technologies through a scientific lens and create an enabling ecosystem for innovation,” he added.

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He said gene editing represented the next frontier in crop improvement.

“These technologies enable precise and targeted improvements in crop traits, accelerating development of varieties that are more productive, resilient and resource-efficient. For a country like India, biotechnology is not merely an option for growth, it is increasingly becoming a strategic necessity,” Verma added.

‘Country has strong research ecosystem’

He went on to say India possessed world-class scientific capabilities and a strong agricultural research ecosystem, positing it well to emerge as a leader in next-generation agricultural innovation, if supported by an enabling regulatory framework.

Echoing Verma’s views, Ashwani Pareek, Executive Director, National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI), Mohali, laid emphasis on the growing role of advanced genetics in ensuring agricultural resilience and sustainability.

“Today, agriculture faces unprecedented challenges arising from climate change, emerging pest pressures and degradation of natural resources. Conventional breeding alone may not be sufficient to address the challenges at the necessary pace. Modern biotechnologies, including genetic modification and gene editing, equip scientists with additional tools to develop crop varieties that are more resilient, nutritious and productive. The challenge before us is not whether science can deliver solutions, but how quickly we can translate those solutions into benefits for farmers,” he said.

‘Gene editing will aid productivity, income’

Surinder Sandhu, head, Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, PAU, said GM and gene-edited technologies were the pathway to ensuring food security, improving farm productivity and enhancing farmers’ incomes in the country.

“Advanced breeding technologies can play a critical role in reducing India’s dependence on imports while strengthening its position as a global producer and exporter. Policy decisions related to advanced biotechnologies must be guided by science and evidence. There is also a critical need to educate and sensitise farmers on the benefits and safety of modern biotechnologies, along with cautioning them against fear-mongering and misinformation that often hinder informed decision-making and adoption of innovation in agriculture,” said Sandhu.

PAU Vice-Chancellor SS Gosal said India’s agricultural future would depend on its ability to harness the best of science and innovation.

“Advanced genetic technologies, including GM crops and gene editing, offer opportunities to develop crop varieties that are more productive, resilient to climate stresses and efficient in the use of natural resources. As a scientific institution, the PAU believes such technologies must be evaluated through rigorous research and evidence-based assessment so farmers benefit from innovations that contribute to food security, sustainability and agricultural prosperity,” he added.