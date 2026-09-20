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Home / Ludhiana / At Ludhiana event, farmers urged to opt for high-value crops, become entrepreneurs

At Ludhiana event, farmers urged to opt for high-value crops, become entrepreneurs

Two-day Kisan Mela comes to a close at PAU in Ludhiana amid overwhelming response

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:34 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Farmers look at equipment during Kisan Mela on PAU campus in Ludhiana on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Himanshu Mahajan
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Experts urged farmers to take up high-value crops, manage paddy straw responsibly and “graduate from producers to entrepreneurs” as the two-day Kisan Mela concluded on Saturday amid an overwhelming response at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

The concluding session laid emphasis on scientific farming, conservation of natural resources, value addition and adoption of new technologies for raising income.

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The mela, organised by the Directorate of Extension Education with the theme ‘adopt scientific farming for increasing farm income’, brought farmers face-to-face with PAU scientists, extension experts, agri-industry representatives and progressive growers.

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The major attractions of the event on the PAU campus were improved seed and planting material, field demonstrations, farm machinery exhibits, agro-industrial exhibitions and interaction with experts.

Punjab Mandi Board Chairperson Harchand Singh Barsat was the chief guest at the concluding session.

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He visited the agro-industrial exhibition and field demonstrations, and interacted with scientists, exhibitors and members of the farming community.

Addressing the farmers, Barsat lauded the PAU for maintaining its position among the country’s leading agricultural universities. He said its contribution went beyond developing new crop varieties and included providing farmers with technologies that enabled agriculture to progress. “The university has been at the forefront of imparting necessary knowledge to farmers,” he said.

Drawing attention to water conservation, Barsat said that the state government had extended canal-water irrigation facilities to a larger number of farmers during the past four years, helping reduce pressure on groundwater. He urged farmers to make judicious use of water and appealed to them not to burn paddy stubble.

Calling for greater economic returns from agriculture, he advised farmers to explore crops with higher commercial value. “Virtually every form of farming could offer opportunities today, provided the right technique and technology are employed,” he added.

He called upon farm women to contribute to family income by taking up enterprises such as dairy farming, piggery, goat farming and mushroom cultivation.

Vice Chancellor Sukhjeet Pal Singh exhorted farmers to give practical shape to knowledge, demonstrations, exhibits and technical advice gathered during the mela. Referring to its theme, he said successful agriculture depended upon bringing together the right crop, right variety, right time and right technique.

The VC laid emphasis on arresting groundwater depletion and highlighted direct seeded rice (DSR) as an important water-saving technology for paddy cultivation.

Describing paddy straw as a resource rather than waste, he advocated in-situ residue management and encouraged farmers to explore technologies, such as biogas production and baling, that could turn crop residue into an economic resource.

He urged the farmers to move beyond the role of primary producers and acquire an entrepreneurial outlook. Processing, packaging, value addition and direct marketing could help bridge the journey from farm to market, allowing producers to retain a greater share of the value of their produce, he said.

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