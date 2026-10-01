At Ludhiana event, pregnant, lactating women get tips on health safety

The Health Department on Wednesday organised a special health awareness session at Shimlapuri for pregnant women and lactating mothers on the occasion of Mamta Diwas.

The Health Department’s mass media team sensitised the attendees to safe deliveries, need for regular health check-ups during pregnancy, timely immunisation of mothers and children, balanced nutrition and proper care of newborns.

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Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said the health of a mother is directly linked to the growth and development of her child. She said every pregnant woman should undergo regular health check-ups and opt for delivery at a health institution under the supervision of qualified professionals.

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She added that timely check-ups and appropriate care can help ensure the safety and well-being of women and their children.

Dr Kaur said several important healthcare services are available for free to pregnant women and newborns at government health institutions. She said all types of deliveries are free, along with transportation, diet, necessary diagnostic tests, scans and blood transfusion, wherever required.

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She said free treatment is provided to boys aged less than a year and girls under five years.

Dr Kaur appealed to pregnant women and parents to make maximum use of government healthcare facilities and not to ignore health concerns.

She asserted that timely immunisation plays a vital role in protecting children against several serious and preventable diseases. Parents were encouraged to keep their children’s immunisation cards safely and ensure all vaccines are administered according to the schedule prescribed by the Health Department.

Lactating mothers were educated about the importance of initiating breastfeeding immediately after birth and exclusively breastfeeding a baby for the first six months. They were urged to maintain a balanced diet, personal hygiene and adequate nutritional intake during pregnancy, and immediately contact a health institution in case of any warning signs or health complications.

Deputy mass media officer Rajinder Singh said Mamta Diwas provides an important opportunity to take accurate and essential information related to maternal and child health to families. He said the mass media team is continuously working to raise awareness among the public about government health services, maternal and child health and immunisation.

The mass media team interacted with the attendees, addressed their queries and shared detailed information about all aspects covered by the programme.