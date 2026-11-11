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Home / Ludhiana / At Ludhiana meeting, BKU demands resumption of paddy procurement, rollback of fertiliser price hike

At Ludhiana meeting, BKU demands resumption of paddy procurement, rollback of fertiliser price hike

Warns of protest on Nov 20 if sugarcane rates are not increased

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:13 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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BKU leaders during a meeting in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Photo: Inderjeet Verma
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Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Tuesday pressed for immediate resumption of paddy procurement at mandis where it has been halted and a rollback of price hikes in NPK fertiliser. The demands were raised during a monthly meeting of the union at its main office here.Union’s president Harinder Singh Lakhowal chaired the meeting that was attended by executive members and district presidents to deliberate on pressing agricultural issues.

Lakhowal alleged that the state government had halted paddy procurement at numerous mandis under various pretexts, including claims that purchase limits had been exceeded.

“Due to procurement being stopped, farmers were forced to celebrate Diwali inside many mandis. Payments for paddy sold days ago have not yet been credited to farmers’ bank accounts despite government claims of dues being cleared within 24 hours,” Lakhowal added.

Union member Avtar Singh Mehlon said farmers were incurring losses due to the situation at hand.

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“Private traders are exploiting the situation by purchasing crops at arbitrary rates. Shelling mill owners are capitalising on the situation by demanding higher processing quantities than the fixed limits, causing severe financial losses to farmers,” Mehlon added.

BKU members highlighted that the wheat sowing season was currently underway and farmers couldn’t remain indefinitely at the mandis as it could delay cultivation.

Harminder Singh Khaira highlighted that sugar mills were ready to operate and the crushing season was about to begin. Neighbouring states have already increased sugarcane rates but the Punjab Government has yet to announce any hikes, he added.

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The BKU warned that a massive protest will be launched against the state government on November 20 if sugarcane rates were not hiked by November 18.

During the meeting, special tributes were paid to slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. The union leaders noted that Jhota’s murder was a massive loss to the state and assured that the union would stand by his family.

Several members of the union pointed out that companies had increased the price of NPK fertiliser by Rs 500 per quintal, close on the heels of an increase of Rs 1,100 in August.

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Noting that the farmers use NPK more extensively as compared to DAP and highlighting shortages of the latter input amid wheat sowing, the BKU leaders emphasised that costs of essential farm inputs—fertilisers, medicines, seeds and oil, among others—rose significantly every year but crop prices saw only marginal increases. They claimed the situation had pushed the state’s agriculture to the verge of destruction.

The union demanded that the state government should increase subsidies to control fertiliser prices and force companies to roll back the price hikes.

Union members also expressed grave concern over the state government’s decision to recreate farmers’ credit limits in cooperative societies from scratch, demanding its immediate withdrawal.

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