At poll seizures worth Rs 37 crore, district seventh highest in state

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, June 7

Ludhiana district has logged the seizures of illegal and prohibited material worth Rs 37 crore during the model code of conduct (MCC) for the General Election to the 18th Lok Sabha, official figures have revealed.

The recoveries were affected from March 16 when the Election Commission of India (ECI) had imposed the MCC while announcing the election schedule in the country till June 6 when the MCC was lifted.

The seizures made in Ludhiana were seventh highest in the state, where the recoveries worth a whopping Rs 812.25 crore have been made during the past less than three months of the poll code.

The recoveries included unaccounted cash, liquor, drugs, narcotics, precious metals, freebies and other items, which were illegal and prohibited under the MCC guidelines.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C told The Tribune on Friday that various state and Central agencies had seized cash and other prohibited items worth Rs 812.25 crore, during the interception of vehicles and people at special election nakas (check-posts) set up across the state between March 16 and June 6.

He said Punjab had ranked fourth in the country in terms of seizures while Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have stood first, second and third, respectively. Punjab’s national ranking has gone up from fifth in April to fourth in May.

Sibin said the maximum seizure amounting to Rs 556.25 crore was made by the state police, followed by Rs 79.28 crore worth recoveries by the Border Security Force (BSF), Rs 23.88 crore by the Income Tax Department, Rs 15.43 crore by the state Excise Department, Rs 5.3 crore by state Goods and Services Tax/ Commercial Tax Department, Rs 5.59 crore by the Customs Department and Rs 21.38 crore by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in different parts of the state.

The district-wise seizures showed that Amritsar topped the state with the highest recoveries worth Rs 156.47 crore, followed by Jalandhar Rs 149.27 crore, Gurdaspur Rs 114.42 crore, Tarn Taran Rs 93.76 crore, Fazilka Rs 71.3 crore, and Ferozepur Rs 69.03 crore.

Among other districts, Ludhiana logged recoveries amounting to Rs 36.61 crore, Kapurthala Rs 8.56 crore, Hoshiarpur Rs 6.42 crore, Nawanshahr Rs 1.77 crore, Ropar Rs 6.12 crore, Mohali Rs 9.32 crore, Fatehgarh Sahib Rs 1.91 crore, Moga Rs 8.1 crore, Muktsar Rs 3.21 crore, Faridkot Rs 1.91 crore, Bathinda Rs 8.94 crore, Mansa Rs 1.84 crore, Sangrur Rs 12.64 crore, Barnala Rs 7.31 crore, Patiala Rs 9.84 crore, Pathankot Rs 21.43 crore, and Malerkotla district seized cash and other material amounting to Rs 11.95 crore during the past almost three months.

“In an endeavour to preserve the sanctity of the electoral process, enforcement agencies in the state have conducted extensive operations, resulting in the confiscation of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies valued at Rs 604.09 crore since the implementation of the MCC for the LS poll,” the CEO said.

He said the seizures comprised cash amounting to Rs 29.22 crore, liquor valued at Rs 30.07 crore, drugs worth Rs 721.8 crore, precious metals amounting to Rs 23.85 crore, different types of freebies valued at Rs 7.28 crore and other items worth Rs 3 lakh.

He said 24 enforcement agencies from the Centre and State actively operated 24x7 in the state to check any illegal activity and smuggling of prohibited commodities during the three-month-long poll code.

Sibin said the election machinery with the help of the people ensured the conduct of fair, peaceful, smooth and transparent elections in the state while strictly adhering to directives of the ECI.

Emphasising the paramount importance of integrity and transparency in the electoral process, he lauded the tireless efforts of all personnel, who were involved in the election process while upholding the democratic principles.

“With unwavering dedication, they remained steadfast in their resolve to safeguard the sanctity of the democratic process and uphold the trust of the electorate,” the CEO added.

Unified dedicated service, says CEO

“Our entire electoral staff put up an unified dedicated service to ensure fair, fair, smooth, peaceful and transparent elections in the state while following directives of the Election Commission. Besides the critical significance of integrity and transparency throughout the electoral process, we ensured unwavering diligence of the entire election machinery, which remained resolute in their pledge to uphold democratic principles and maintain the electorate’s trust,”said Sibin C, CEO, Punjab.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha