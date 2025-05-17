Atal Apartments: Allottees raise key issues with LIT officials

The construction of the LIT Atal Apartments here is progressing at a slow pace, leading to delays and concerns among allottees.

The actual construction work has not progressed as quickly as anticipated and a meeting of the allottees with LIT officials was held on Friday in this regard. The Atal Apartments project is currently under construction by the LIT in Ludhiana.

Key issues raised by the allottees during the meeting included the non-execution of the RERA-mandated agreement, despite clear directives issued by RERA, Punjab, on December 24, 2024.

“The RERA order had directed the LIT to sign a standard agreement with allottees, mandating inclusion of the project completion date and a payment plan aligned with actual construction progress. Currently, despite only 20 per cent of the construction being completed, 75 per cent of the payment has been collected from allottees, which is a major point of concern,” said advocate Inderpreet Singh Sohal, who led the delegation.

The meeting remained positive throughout, with both sides expressing a mutual desire to resolve outstanding issues. In light of the pending compliance with the RERA order, it was agreed that the next instalment due on May 21, 2025, will be deferred. A revised payment schedule, in accordance with RERA directives, will be issued after formal compliance, Sohal said.

In addition to this, LIT officials agreed to verify allegations of misappropriation of compacted earth using existing level charts and assured that accountability would be fixed if discrepancies were found. Concerns regarding construction quality would be addressed by conducting randomised lab tests through three reputed laboratories.

“If there is any delay, the engineer concerned will be required to submit written reasons and an undertaking that project deadlines will still be met,” he said.

The flats are expected to be handed over within the remaining 17-month timeline, by October 2026.