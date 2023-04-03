Atal Apartments: Ludhiana Improvement Trust to hand over allotment letters for HIG, MIG flats soon

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, April 2

Finally, the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) has announced that allotment letters to successful applicants for high-income group (HIG) and middle-income group (MIG) flats in its first high-rise residential complex — Atal Apartments — would be handed over to successful applicants during the next few days.

Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar is expected to preside over a function being organised for the purpose. The new housing scheme of the Trust will come up on a 8.80-acre land in Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar on Pakhowal Road here.

After a visit of the project site with other LIT officials, Chairman Tarsem Singh Bhinder said in the draw of lots conducted in June last year, all 336 HIG flats were allotted — 283 to general category applicants and 53 to those of reserved category applicants.

Applications for MIG flats being less in number than the available flats, only 151 of 240 flats were allotted and 89 were still unallotted.

“Officials and staff were in the process of preparing allotment letters on the basis of the list of successful applicants finalised after draw of lots as some allottees had chosen to surrender flats. While in a few cases, allotment of more than one flat to a family had been cancelled, as per the government policy,” the Chairman said.

In any case, for the time being the allotment process would remain incomplete as the LIT intended to call fresh applications for the allotment of the remaining 89 MIG (unallotted) flats and after inviting fresh applications, the Trust would conduct another draw of lots for the allotment of MIG flats.

He said the process had also been set in motion for another draw of lots for the allotment of the 89 MIG flats which had remained unallotted due to lesser number of applications.

Though the news was doing rounds that the LIT authorities had initiated the process for inviting tenders for the construction of the high-rise residential complex, chances of tenders being called in the near future were remote as Atal Apartments was planned as being a 100 per cent self-financing scheme and the housing project could go on stream only after all flats proposed to be constructed are allotted,” an LIT official said.

