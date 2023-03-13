Atal Apartments: Ludhiana Improvement Trust to issue allotment letters by month-end

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 12

After a long wait, the ambitious high-rise housing scheme of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) — Atal Apartments — seems to be coming back on track as allottees of MIG and HIG flats will soon get their allotment letters after almost nine months of the draw of lots, which was done in June last year.

In the draw of lots, all 336 HIG flats were allotted - 283 to general category applicants and 51 to reserved category applicants. However, as the applications for MIG flats were less in number than the total available facilities, only 151 of 240 flats were allotted and 89 remained unallotted.

LIT chairman Tarsem Singh Bhinder said allotment letters to successful allottees of flats would be given by the end of this month.

“The officials and staff concerned have been directed to prepare allotment letters which will be handed over to the allottees in all probability before the end of March and we have requested Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijhar to preside over a function and hand over the allotment letters to successful applicants,” Bhinder said.

He added that the process had also been set in motion for another draw of lots for the allotment of the remaining 89 MIG flats which had remained unallotted due to less number of applications.

“Fresh applications will be invited and draw will be conducted in due course of time. Being completely self-financed, the housing project can go on stream only after all the flats proposed to be constructed are allotted,” the LIT chairman said.

Notably, semi-furnished flats will be constructed by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust on a 100 per cent self-financing basis. In addition, each tower in the complex would have two lifts each with 13-person capacity, stretcher lift in each block with 24-hour backup, washed grit finish with combination of red tiles on outer elevations, balconies in all rooms, drawing room and kitchen, rainwater harvesting systems with latest techniques, centralised fire hydrant system with yard hydrant and wet riser, provision for 24-hour power backup for lifts and other facilities.

Housing project to come up on 8.8-acre land

As per LIT Chairman Tarsem Singh Bhinder, the housing project will come up on the land measuring 8.8 acres in Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar on Pakhowal Road and would have all facilities, including community centre, swimming pool, gymnasium, commercial centre and parking lot.