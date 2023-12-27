 Atal apartments project finally broke ground after delays : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Atal apartments project finally broke ground after delays
Looking back 2023: LIT & PWD

Atal apartments project finally broke ground after delays

Atal apartments project finally broke ground after delays

A view of the controversial City Centre project site in LIT’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. Photo: Inderjeet Verma



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, December 26

Ludhiana Improvement Trust’s long-awaited Atal Apartments project work has commenced. Although the project’s foundation stone was originally laid in 2011, with another laid in 2021, the actual work commenced only recently as per the revised plan. In contrast to the preceding year, Ludhiana Improvement Trust has not implemented substantive measures to tackle the challenges associated with the controversial City Centre project site in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. Besides, the Public Works Department (PWD) initiated the recarpeting work on the Southern Bypass but a few other major roads are yet to be recarpeted.

A badly broken stretch of the PWD’s Rahon Road. Photo: Inderjeet Verma

The Lows
Woes remain unresolved
Residents were not rid of several challenges in 2023, too, as longstanding issues related to the controversial Ludhiana City Centre project in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar remain unresolved. The project, embroiled in allegations over a multi-crore scam, came to a halt 16 years ago. The site has since deteriorated significantly, transforming into a dumping ground. The residents of the area are demanding that the Ludhiana Improvement Trust finds a permanent solution to the problems they continue to face.

Rahon and Noorwala roads in disrepair

Commuters experienced significant difficulties as Rahon Road and Noorwala Road, both severely damaged, have not been recarpeted to date. The responsibility for the recarpeting lies with the PWD. In January, the residents, along with members of the Bharti Kisan Union (Charuni), gathered at the office of the Ludhiana deputy commissioner to stage a protest against the authorities for not recarpeting Rahon Road.

Questions raised over materials used for road

Shortly after the recarpeting was done on Pakhowal Road, the newly-laid surface began to wear off. Following this development, LIT Chairman Tarsem Singh Bhinder inspected the site earlier this month and observed that substandard materials had been used for the recarpeting. Consequently, he issued directives to the contractor to undertake the entire recarpeting process once again.

Service lane incomplete near Guru Nanak Colony

The construction of a service lane, which is a part of the PWD’s Southern Bypass project initiated in 2009, remained incomplete, causing considerable inconvenience to the public even this year. Due to the service lane along the Sidhwan Canal near Guru Nanak Colony not being completed, commuters are compelled to use the wrong side of the road. The persistent incomplete state of the service lane poses a continuing threat to road safety in the area.

The Highs
Atal apartments project starts after long
After a long wait, the construction of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust’s Atal Apartments project commenced on 8.80 acres of LIT land in Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, recently. The project aims to build a total of 576 flats, including 336 High-Income Group (HIG) flats and 240 Middle-Income Group (MIG) flats. The projected cost for the entire undertaking is approximately Rs 300 crore. In April this year, allotment letters were distributed to 487 successful applicants for the flats.

Rainwater harvesting system at key locations

The Ludhiana Improvement Trust initiated the construction of rainwater harvesting systems at various key locations. As per an official, the implementation of these systems was undertaken at prominent public localities, including the district court complex, Feroze Gandhi Market, and the LIT office. This strategic initiative aims not only to enhance water conservation efforts but also to promote sustainable practices in the community.

Model town roads recarpeted

Facing criticism for the delayed road recarpeting work, the Ludhiana Improvement Trust has addressed the issue by finally completing the recarpeting of the main Gol Market stretch and the nearby roads in Model Town this year. The prolonged delay had drawn criticism, leading to a protest by a former councillor, who expressed concerns about the inconvenience to commuters due to badly broken stretches.

Southern bypass recarpeting work begins

The recarpeting work of the Southern Bypass Road, situated alongside the Sidhwan Canal, was recently initiated by the Public Works Department, as confirmed by the executive engineer at the project site. Southern Bypass Road serves as a vital link connecting Ferozepur Road, Ludhiana Junction, and Doraha.

