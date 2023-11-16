Atal Apartments project set to begin next week, if all goes well

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 15

If all goes smoothly this time, the long-awaited project — Atal Apartments — by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust is set to commence on the ground next week. The project’s foundation stone was initially laid in 2011 during the SAD-BJP government regime and another stone was laid in 2021 with a revised plan during the Congress government’s tenure. But construction of flats on 8.80 acres of land is yet to be started at the ground level.

A total of 576 flats, comprising 336 HIG and 240 MIG, are to be constructed at the site. Vikram Kumar, LIT’s executive engineer, said the work order for the project had already been issued to the successful contractor and the work was set to commence next week. The estimated cost of the entire project was around Rs 300 crore.

In April this year, the then Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar handed over allotment letters to 487 successful applicants for the flats under the Atal Apartment scheme of the LIT while the draw for the 576 flats took place in June 2022.

According to information, 12-storey residential earthquake-resistant towers would be erected under the scheme. The apartments will have amenities such as a swimming pool, gymnasium, green parks, clubhouse, CCTVs, 24-hour water supply, table-tennis rooms, a multipurpose hall, double lifts with round-the-clock power backup, video-door phones in each flat, spacious balconies, a fire hydrant system, rainwater harvesting system, a small commercial centre, and a separate five-storey parking facility.

The LIT initially finalised the construction plan for the flats in 2011. The first foundation stone of the project was laid by the then Local Bodies Minister Tikshan Sud in December 2011. However, the project faced delays. In 2016, the project was launched with much fanfare but in 2017, the Trust decided to cancel the allotments and initiated the process of refunding the allottees’ money.

Subsequently, the project plan underwent revisions and in December 2021, the then Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi laid the foundation stone for the project, according to the revised plan. Nevertheless, the actual construction work at the ground level is yet to commence.

Stone laid in 2011

