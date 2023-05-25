Athlete felicitated for securing most 'Super Randonneur' titles in Asia

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 24

Dr Pawan Dhingra (53) was felicitated on the induction of his name in the ‘Asia Book of Records’ for securing the highest number of ‘Super Randonneur’ titles. He was honoured during a function held at a hotel on Wednesday.

Kiran Kaur Jandu from ‘Asia Book of Records’ felicitated Dr Dhingra, an orthopaedic and amateur cyclist who started doing long-distance cycling events called Brevets (BRM) in 2017 from ‘Audax India Randonneurs’ in association with the International Club (Audax Club Parisian), Paris.

This club conducts events from 200 km to 1400 km BRM through various representative clubs all over the world. Four 200 km, 300 km, 400 km and 600 km rides in one session makes a rider ‘Super Randonneur’.

Dhingra has attempted total of 153 events since May 2017 all over India, covering a distance of 66,000 km. He has achieved 32 ‘Super Randonneur’ titles, the highest in India as well as Asia in only 5 years and 6 months.

Dr Sudhir Khurana, Dr Amit, Dr Ritu and Lakhvir Masih were among others present on the occasion.