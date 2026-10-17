Athletes prove their mettle at annual competition at DMCH in Ludhiana

Immense talent was on display as Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised its annual -batch sports meet, christened SMASH 2026, on Friday on its campus. All the MBBS batches participated in the event.

DMCH managing society member Dr Ravinder Verma and secretary Bipin Gupta released the ceremonial balloons to mark the opening of the ceremony.

Advertisement

The sports meet featured a wide range of athletic events for boys and girls, including short-distance races, shot put, tug of war, football, badminton, basketball, table tennis and pickle ball.

Advertisement

In the welcome address, Gupta highlighted the importance of sports in students’ lives and said it helps maintain balance between physical health and mental well-being.

Dr Verma appreciated the efforts of the DMCH sports committee and congratulated all the participants for their enthusiasm and sporting spirit.

Advertisement

He said sports play a vital role in promoting physical fitness, discipline, teamwork and leadership qualities among students. He encouraged the students to participate in such activities and strive for excellence, saying that a healthy mind and body are essential for overall growth and success.

Principal G S Wander congratulated the sports committee and all the students. Prizes were given to all the winners.