Athletes set track ablaze as state junior tourney kicks off in Ludhiana

The 101st Punjab State Junior Athletics Championship got off to a vibrant start on Sunday at Guru Nanak Stadium here with hundreds of young athletes state locking horns for honours and a place in the squad for upcoming national meets.

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Athletes in under-14, U-16, U-18 and U-20 categories for boys and girls are competing in various track and field disciplines. The opening day produced several noteworthy performances with athletes displaying considerable promise.

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The leading performers will get an opportunity to stake their claim for selection to the 21st National Youth Athletics Championship, North Zone Junior Athletics Championship and the 41st National junior Athletics Championship.

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In the girls’ U-20 1,500m final, Ropar’s Diya Rana topped the field. Harbinder Kaur of Bathinda finished second and Ludhiana’s Mehakdeep Kaur secured the third position.

In the boys’ U-20 category, 1,500m race saw a close finish with Amritsar’s Karanvir Singh winning the top position. Ludhiana’s Sudhakar Singh gave him a strong challenge and finished second, and Davinder Singh from Jalandhar stood third.

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Jalandhar’s Maya stole the limelight in the girls’ U-20 400m, clocking 56.81 seconds to qualify as per the junior national qualifying standard of 58.5 seconds. Patiala’s Mehardeep Kaur was second in 57.77 seconds and also qualified. Mansa’s Harpreet Kaur finished third.

In the girls’ U-20 shot put event, Fazilka’s Amanat Kamoj emerged victorious with 12.69m effort, comfortably surpassing the 11m junior national qualifying mark. Hoshiarpur’ Dikshita was second and Jasmeen Kaur from Sangrur finished third.

Muktsar’s Shukriya won the girls’ U-20 high jump event. Mamta from Bathinda had the second-longest throw.

Among the U-18 athletes, Sehnoor Bawa from Sangrur produced a standout performance in the girls’ 400m, winning in 54.53 second and comfortably bettering the national qualifying standard of 1:03.00. Fazilka’s Himanshi and Barnala’s Tasneem Kaur Dhillon finished second and third, respectively. They also cleared the qualification standards.

Ropar’s Jasmine Kaur dominated the U-18 girls’ shot put, registering 15.46m against the national qualifying mark of 11.5m. Gurkanwal Kaur from Patiala and Jannat of Fazilka secured second and third position, respectively. Komalpreet Kaur from Bathina won the U-18 girls’ discus throw with an impressive 40.36m effort, ahead of Patiala’s Hushaindeep Kaur (40.39m) and Divjot Kaur (38.89m). All the three bettered the 33m national qualifying standard.

The Under-18 girls’ high jump title went to Bathinda’s Gagandeep Kaur. SBS Nagar’s Japjot Kaur finished second and Muktsar’s Tamanna Devi came in third.