Athletics events mark Day 2

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Feb 4

Surinder Pal Sharma of Hoshiarpur, Sarabjit Singh of Gurdaspur and Raghubir Singh Bhullar of Mohali emerged the fastest veteran runners by winning the first three positions in 100-meter race on the second day of the Rural Sports Festival held at Grewal Stadium in Kila Raipur near here on Saturday.

A Nihang tries to ride two horses on the second day of the 83rd Rural Sports Festival at Kila Raipur village in Ludhiana on Saturday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

Cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Mann was the chief guest on the occasion. He felicitated outstanding performers and called upon sports promoters to join hands with the government in mobilising youths to adopt sportsmanship as an element of lifestyle.

“Under of the guidance of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, our government is committed to restore the lost glory of Punjab in the field of rural sports,” the minister said.

Results

Cycling (men): 1st Sahil, 2nd Harsimranjit Singh, 3rd Ekampreet Singh; 100-m race (women): 1st Sukhwinder Kaur, 2nd Lovpreet Kaur, 3rd Suneha; Cycling (women): 1st Mukal, 2nd Hapreet Kaur, 3rd Puja.

High jump (men): 1st Vishal Ludhiana, 2nd Jaskaran Singh, 3rd Amanrpreet Singh; Long jump (men): 1st Jagrup Singh, 2nd Jaskaran Singh, 3rd Amanpreet Singh; Long jump (women): 1st Deepti, 2nd Lovpreet Kaur, 3rd Manali Chauhan.