Athletics, football, volleyball events draw participants across Ludhiana

Competitions in athletics, football, volleyball and kabaddi were held on Sunday across four blocks in Ludhiana district during the ongoing third phase of the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan.

The events were organised at the Municipal Corporation block at Guru Nanak Stadium, Khanna at Naresh Chander Stadium, Ludhiana-II at Chief Minister Sports Stadium, Gonsgarh, and Raikot at the Sports Stadium, under the directions of the Director, Sports, Punjab, and the guidance of the district administration.

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At the Municipal Corporation block, MLA Ludhiana South Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina interacted with participants and encouraged the young athletes. In the Under-17 boys’ long jump, Yashmit Sharma emerged winner, followed by Ishant and Anjor Singh. In the Under-21 100m, Naveen Kumar finished first, with Sukhjot Singh second and Sarwan third. Simratveer Singh topped the 200m, while Saksham Singh won the 800m and Ishan Leel the 1,500m.

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Ishan also won the 5,000m, while Gurdit Singh topped the long jump and Kunal Chaudhary the shot put. In the 21-30 age group, Nipun Nair won the 400m.

Among the girls, Sukhleen Kaur won the Under-17 long jump. Pahal topped the Under-21 200m, while Amanat Sidhu emerged winner in the 400m.

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In Under-14 boys’ football, Moti Nagar Sports Club secured the top position, followed by GMT Kakowal and BVM School, Kitchlu Nagar. In Under-21 girls’ volleyball (smashing), the Guru Nanak Stadium team finished first and the Multipurpose Hall team second. In the Under-17 boys’ category, the SCD Government College team claimed the top spot, followed by Guru Nanak Stadium and BVM School.

At Khanna, Jasmine Kaur won the Under-21 girls’ 100m, while Komalpreet Kaur topped the 400m. Among the boys, Barinder Singh won the 400m and Rajan dominated both the 800m and 1,500m. Salesh emerged winner in the long jump, while Dilpreet Singh topped the 21-30 age-group 200m.

The football competitions at Khanna saw Football Centre, Khanna win the Under-14 boys’ title, with Government High School, Ghungarali Rajputan and Delhi Public School Khanna finishing second and third, respectively. Government Kanya Senior Secondary School, Dehru secured the girls’ title. Unique Volleyball Academy won the Under-21 boys’ volleyball event.

At Ludhiana-II, Makhan Singh won the Under-21 boys’ 100m, while Baljinder Singh topped the 400m and Sumit Kumar the long jump. Gonsgarh won the Under-14 boys’ football competition, with village Seera and Sutlej Public School taking the next two positions. In the girls’ event, village Seera finished first.

Raikot witnessed a strong showing in athletics. In the Under-17 boys’ 200m, Harman Singh finished first, while Sahibdeep Singh won the 800m and Khushdeep Singh the 3,000m. In the Under-21 category, Preetpal Singh won the 100m, Harpreet Singh the 200m, Diljit Singh the 400m and Sandeep Kumar the 800m.

Among the girls at Raikot, Gurleen Kaur won the Under-21 100m and 200m, while Jyoti Kumari topped the 800m. In the 21-30 age group, Simranjot Kaur won the 400m.

Kabaddi competitions added further colour to the Raikot programme, with Government High School, Waraich winning the Under-14 boys’ title. PM Shri Ajitsar Kanya School, Raikot emerged victorious in the Under-17 girls’ category.