Athletics meet at Arya College

Ludhiana, February 18
Arya College organised its 75th athletics meet with great fanfare on Friday. Competitions in 100m, 200m, 400m race, relay race, long jump, hurdles, javelin throw, shot put, tug-of-war etc. were organised. The main attraction of the day was the fancy dress show and karate performance by the students. Pillow fighting added to the enjoyment of the programme. NCC cadet Rahul Malhotra, who participated in the Republic Day Parade, and Muskan, who won the mimicry competition at the university-level in the youth festival were also honoured.
