Athletics meet at GADVASU today

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 17

The 15th annual athletics meet of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) will be held on the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) campus athletic track here on April 18.

GADVASU VC Dr Inderjeet Singh will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony. Horse show and cultural programme will be the main attractions of the closing function, said organising secretary Dr APS Brar.