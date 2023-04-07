Athletics meet at Ramgarhia Girls College

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 6

Seema, a student of BA 2nd year was adjudged the best athlete in the annual athletics meet of Ramgarhia Girls College, Miller Ganj, held here on Thursday.

Students took part in various regular sports disciplines such as races and field events, besides fun games like sack race, matka race, spoon-potato race, three-legged race, etc., during the meet.

Dr Satish Sharma, eminent educationist and former director, DAV Colleges’ managing committee, Raghbir Singh Sohal, managing director, Harisar Engineering Corporation, released balloons to mark the opening of the meet.

Prof Jaspaul Kaur, the officiating principal of the college, along with Ranjodh Singh and Gurcharan Singh Lotey, president and general secretary, respectively of Ramgarhia Education Council, welcomed the guests.

Dr Narinder Sandhu, Dr Rajeshwar Pal Kaur and Dr Rippendeep Kaur were among others present.

Rani Kaur, assistant professor, Department of Physical Education, read out the annual report, highlighting the achievements of college students at different tournaments. She congratulated the winners and thanked the guests.

Results

100-m race: 1st Seema, 2nd Seema Khan, 3rd Amandeep Kaur and Suman Bhandari; 200-m race: 1st Likhat Singh, 2nd Seema, 3rd Seema Khan; 400-m race: 1st Likhat Singh, 2nd Seema, 3rd Amandeep Kaur.

Skipping-race: 1st Seema Khan, 2nd Nishu, 3rd Pratiksha; High jump: 1st Seema Khan, 2nd Beant Kaur, 3rd Pratiksha; Javelin throw: 1st Nishu, 2nd Pratiksha, 3rd Suman Bhandari.

Long jump: 1st Seema, 2nd Parminder Kaur, 3rd Priya Rani; Sack race: 1st Amandeep Kaur, 2nd Seema Khan, 3rd Parminder Kaur; Discus throw: 1st Nishu, 2nd Jashanpreet Kaur, 3rd Pratiksha.

Shot put: 1st Jashanpreet Kaur, 2nd Nishu, 3rd Kajal; Chatti race: 1st Pratiksha, 2nd Pooja, 3rd Beant Kaur; Three-legged race: 1st Beant Kaur and Navjot, 2nd Mehakpreet and Sukhjot, 3rd Pinki and Shivani; Spoon-potato race: 1st Ruby, 2nd Priya, 3rd Priya.